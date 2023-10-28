WATCH: Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twin in black as they step out for dinner date

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The rumors of the couple dating each other always make headlines whenever they attend public events. In the midst of all this, the rumored couple was once again spotted in the city on October 27 as they stepped out for a dinner date.

Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday enjoy a dinner date

A video on Instagram shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posing for the paparazzi before entering the restaurant. Even though they posed separately, the rumored couple kickstarted their weekend with a romantic dinner date.

For the dinner date, Ananya wore a stunning black mini dress. She left her hair open and went for minimal makeup. On the other hand, Aditya twinned with Panday as he wore a black t-shirt and jeans. Both of them smiled for the cameras and entered the restaurant. Have a look:

A few weeks ago, the team of Thank You For Coming organized a grand screening event which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The event was also graced by Aditya and Ananya. In the video shared on Instagram, the rumored couple was seen exiting from the same elevator after enjoying the screening. However, they left the venue separately.

For that movie night, the Dream Girl 2 actress wore a pink bodysuit and paired it with blue denim. And, Aashiqui 2 actor opted for black trousers and a grey t-shirt.

Neither Aditya nor Ananya confirmed their relationship but their recent outings sparked strong dating rumors. The actors were clicked enjoying their time in Spain a few months ago. Numerous videos and pictures from their romantic European holiday have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Before that, she made a special appearance for a song in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday attend Tumse Na Ho Payega screening in style