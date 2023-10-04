WATCH: Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur clicked after romantic movie date

Even though Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not officially confirmed their relationship, the fact that they are often spotted together has fueled rumors of them dating. The alleged lovebirds have been out and about in the city, sometimes on romantic drives and other times visiting offices of Bollywood filmmakers together. They were also earlier spotted at Aman Gill's wedding party and then attending the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening. Recently, Ananya and Aditya were clicked after enjoying a romantic movie date.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur clicked after a romantic movie date

Earlier on October 3, the team of Thank You For Coming organized a grand screening event which was attended by the who’s who of B-town. From Jeetendra to Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to Sanya Malhotra, several celebs arrived at the venue. Among them was Bollywood’s trending couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. In a video, the couple was seen exiting from the same elevators after watching the movie. However, they decided to leave the venue alone. Aditya first left the location while the Dream Girl 2 actress waited for a couple of minutes. She then followed him and left probably fearing being clicked together by the paparazzi.

In the clip, Ananya was seen wearing a pair of comfortable blue denims which she paired with a simple pink bodysuit. She wore a pair of heels and left her hair open. As for the Aashiqui 2 actor, he wore a pair of black trousers and paired it with a dark grey casual shirt.

Their fans were delighted to see the couple together. “Manifesting adi and ananyas marriage they look so good together,” commented a user.

About Thank You For Coming

The sex comedy movie marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani. Produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor, the movie stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi with Anil Kapoor making a fun special appearance. The movie was also premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section and is set for a theatrical release on October 6.

