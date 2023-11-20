WATCH: Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together leaving friend's house

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing headlines for quite some time now due to their alleged romance. But neither Aditya nor Ananya have confirmed or denied their relationship. The dating rumors first sparked after they were spotted interacting at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. The rumored couple has been spotted together on several occasions recently. Now, a new video shows Ananya and Aditya leaving a friend's house together in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur snapped together in Mumbai

A video on Instagram shows Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and her rumored boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur leaving a friend's house in Mumbai together. The duo was seen inside a car as they left the house.

In the video, Ananya can be seen wearing a blue dress while Aditya chose a grey t-shirt as it can be seen. The rumored lovebirds were smiling ear-to-ear as they spotted cameras. Watch the video:

Ananya recently appeared in the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 where she was asked about Aditya.

When Karan Johar asked her whether she was in a friendzone with Aditya or not, the Dream Girl 2 actress dramatically paused for a microsecond and said, "We're not friends (making doubt face). we are friends." Then KJo said that love is friendship to which Panday said, "Best friends. We are really good friends."

Not only this but also when the host of KWK 8 asked her how were the "things?" She said, "Honestly as well as my days. I think both my nights and days managed pretty well."

Work-wise, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from Call Me Bae, she is looking forward to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress also has Control and Shankara in her kitty.

