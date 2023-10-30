WATCH: Rumored couple Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted post dinner date; Shweta Bachchan joins

Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Despite staying away from acting, she continues to enjoy huge fandom on social media. On various occasions, she has also been linked to Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the rumored lovebirds have never reacted to such allegations. Meanwhile, the duo were recently captured by the paps as they stepped out for a dinner date while director Shakun Batra and Navya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan, joined them.

Rumored lovebirds Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted post dinner date

A while ago, rumored lovebirds Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted in the city as they were joined by the Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra and Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan. In the video, Shweta Bachchan is the first one who can be seen exiting the venue while indulging in a conversation with her friend, followed by Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shakun Batra.

As can be seen in the video, while Navya and Siddhant immersed in a candid conversation were coming out, the Gully Boy actor, however, stopped midway but Navya and the director came out. They were later joined by Siddhant too as they all left together in the same car.

For the dine-out, Navya Nanda looked stunning in a body-con navy blue midi dress with a slit. She kept her hair open and carried a handbag. Siddhant, on the other hand, looked handsome in an all-black outfit.

About Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda's dating rumors

Siddhant and Navya have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. It all started when the two were captured dancing together at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar. However, both have been tight-lipped around the rumors of their alleged relationship.

In fact, during one of his promotional interviews for Phone Booth, the actor in an interview with Good Times was asked to share one rumor about him that he wished was true. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor had said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda on the professional front

Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming projects, the actor will captivate the audience in his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Navya Nanda, on the other hand, staying away from lights cameras, and action, is a proud entrepreneur. She is the CEO and co-owner of Aara Health, a women’s health and wellness company.