WATCH: Rumored couple Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan make a stylish appearance as they arrive for a party

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks due to their relationship rumors. Neither Palak nor Ibrahim has denied or confirmed their relationship but their appearances at the same time and at the same place spark dating rumors. On August 27, the rumored couple was spotted making an appearance as they arrived for a party in Mumbai.

Rumored couple Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive for a party

A video shared on Instagram shows Palak Tiwari who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan making a stylish appearance as they arrived separately for a party hosted by one of their close friends at Mumbai.

In the video, Palak can be seen looking gorgeous in a sleeveless short blue-belted dress. She tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress wore high-booted heels and carried a matching purse. Before entering the venue, Palak posed for the paparazzi and flashed her bright smile.

On the other hand, Ibrahim wore a white tee and blue denim.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Palak and Ibrahim arriving for their friend's party was shared, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "What a jodi." Another commented, "Lovely couple." Others were seen dropping reh heart emojis.

Recently, the rumored couple was seen attending Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of them arriving separately at the event have surfaced on social media.

For the event, Palak went for an all-desi look. She wore a pale pink saree featuring silvery designs all over the outfit. The star kid paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and completed her look with golden high heels.

And, Ibrahim looked royal as he opted for a Jodhpuri attire. He wore a black blazer and white pants.

