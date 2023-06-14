WATCH: Rumored couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda step out for movie date; Fans are all heart

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, was spotted with his rumored ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda a while ago. The duo was seen entering a multiplex together. Siddhant and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya have been hitting headlines for their alleged romance for quite some time now. Recently, they surprised everyone after they made a joint appearance at the Mumbai airport. Reportedly, they were heading back from their Goa vacay.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda enjoy a movie date

In the video, Siddhant is seen shorting a white shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a face mask. On the other hand, Navya twinned with him in a similar outfit. She decided to complete her look with a grey jacket. The rumored love birds walked into a multiplex without their bodyguards. It seems like they are ready to make their alleged romance official. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, their fans were seen reacting to it. Even before they make it official, the couple has already a lot of shippers. They were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Earlier, a lot of fans approved of their romance and called them a 'nice couple'.

Siddhant and Navya's relationship rumors started doing the rounds after they were seen partying together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday. A video of them dancing together went viral from the party. Recently, she was seen attending a fashion show with her mom Shweta Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was seen cheering for Sid as he was the showstopper. It only added extra fuel to the relationship reports.

Work front

Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan.

