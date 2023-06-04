WATCH: Rumored couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda twin in white as they return to Mumbai together

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Apart from her entrepreneurial side, Navya keeps hitting headlines for her rumored romance with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The duo has often refrained from posing together for the paparazzi. Interestingly, the rumored love birds were spotted together a while ago as they reportedly returned from Goa.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda make a joint appearance

In the video, Siddhant is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with matching pants. He completed his look with a matching cap and a black mask. On the other hand, Navya twinned with him as she wore a white top and black pants. The duo was seen exiting the Mumbai airport and busy talking to each other. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared, fans were reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Amazing." Another fan wrote, "@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together." Others were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant spoke about his rumored relationship with Navya. During one of the interviews, he was asked to share one rumor about him that he wish was true. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” The dating rumors started doing the rounds after they were spotted dancing together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Recently, Navya was seen attending a fashion show event with her mom Shweta Bachchan to cheer for Siddhant. He walked the ramp with Mrunal Thakur. Navya sat next to Siddhant's parents. Her appearance added extra fuel to the relationship rumors.

Work front

Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan.

