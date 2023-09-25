WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday make heads turn at Aman Gill's wedding party

The internet has been abuzz with rumors that Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are dating. That’s mostly because not once, but multiple times the couple have been spotted together. Sometimes on a romantic drive in the city and other times posing for the cameras together at events. Recently, the rumored lovebirds were spotted at Aman Gill's wedding party.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at Aman Gill's wedding party

While Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted their wedding reception in Udaipur after getting married on September 24, filmmaker Aman Gill hosted his wedding reception in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs were spotted arriving at the reception at their finest. Among them was rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as she arrived at the venue wearing a white tube dress. The Dream Girl 2 actress carried a blingy bag along with her and wore evil-eye earrings. Keeping her makeup fresh, she left her hair open.

As for Aditya Roy Kapur, the Aashiqui 2 actor complimented Ananya in an all-black outfit. He looked dapper in his black shirt with sleeves half-folded. With those black trousers, he sported black and white sneakers.

Take a look at them below:

Ananya Panday’s work front

The actress is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor after Dream Girl 2 turned out to be a blockbuster success. Next up for her is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan followed by Control and Shankara in 2024.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

We last saw Aditya Roy Kapur playing a dual role in the action-thriller movie Gumraah. He is currently filming for Metro In Dino.

About Aman Gill

For those who don’t know Aman Gill, he is a renowned producer in Bollywood and in the Punjabi film industry. Gill is famous for movies like Black, Udta Punjab, A Flying Jatt, and Jersey among many others. After marrying his wife Amrit Berar on June 7, he posted pictures of their secret wedding online. Now, the producer hosted a grand reception for his industry friends in Mumbai. B-town celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, among others attended the party.

