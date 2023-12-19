WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy drive after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening
Rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, made a joint appearance last night after attending the screening of the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur seem to be capturing the spotlight with their rumored relationship throughout the year. While the duo may not have officially confirmed their romance, they consistently set couple goals during their public appearances. Their support for each other's work is evident, and this time is no exception. Aditya attended the special screening of Ananya's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the adorable couple enjoyed a drive post the event.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening
On the evening of Monday, December 18, the rumored couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, were clicked after attending the special screening of the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The paparazzi captured the duo enjoying a romantic drive in the city.
Aditya sported a printed shirt and gray jeans, complemented by sneakers, a watch, and a cap. Ananya looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized black blazer layered over a white crop top and a chic skirt. The pair couldn't contain their smiles and blushes as they spotted the paparazzi from inside their car.
Have a look!
Fan reactions to Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s drive video
The shared video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from last night prompted a flood of comments, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the duo. One person said, “Aww cute couple ananya and adi they are blushing they look so good and happy together #adinya,” while another wrote, “Yes they are cute.” A comment stated, “Adi and ananya make a good looking couple happy for them.”
The screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan turned into a star-studded event, with numerous Bollywood celebrities, not just from the cast and crew, joining in to support the film. The presence of The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, along with Ananya's close friend Shanaya Kapoor, added to the glitz and glamor of the occasion.
More about Ananya Panday’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, set to release on Netflix on December 26, brings together the trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is produced by an acclaimed team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.
