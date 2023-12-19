WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy drive after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

Rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, made a joint appearance last night after attending the screening of the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 19, 2023   |  08:46 AM IST  |  5.2K
WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy drive after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy drive post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening (Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur seem to be capturing the spotlight with their rumored relationship throughout the year. While the duo may not have officially confirmed their romance, they consistently set couple goals during their public appearances. Their support for each other's work is evident, and this time is no exception. Aditya attended the special screening of Ananya's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the adorable couple enjoyed a drive post the event. 

Related Story

entertainment

Best Web Series 2023 POLL: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi to Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager; choose your favo

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together post Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

On the evening of Monday, December 18, the rumored couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, were clicked after attending the special screening of the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The paparazzi captured the duo enjoying a romantic drive in the city.

Aditya sported a printed shirt and gray jeans, complemented by sneakers, a watch, and a cap. Ananya looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized black blazer layered over a white crop top and a chic skirt. The pair couldn't contain their smiles and blushes as they spotted the paparazzi from inside their car.

Have a look!

Fan reactions to Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s drive video

The shared video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from last night prompted a flood of comments, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the duo. One person said, “Aww cute couple ananya and adi they are blushing they look so good and happy together #adinya,” while another wrote, “Yes they are cute.” A comment stated, “Adi and ananya make a good looking couple happy for them.”

Advertisement

The screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan turned into a star-studded event, with numerous Bollywood celebrities, not just from the cast and crew, joining in to support the film. The presence of The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, along with Ananya's close friend Shanaya Kapoor, added to the glitz and glamor of the occasion.

More about Ananya Panday’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, set to release on Netflix on December 26, brings together the trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film is produced by an acclaimed team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals why she still feels insecure about THIS; opens up on unfollowing, muting trolls

Advertisement
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; To shoot in January

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
5

Latest Articles