WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina enjoy Anant-Radhika’s sangeet together; video goes viral

The current talk of the town is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities that are taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. Several notable personalities from all over the world have been enjoying the splendid starry affair. On the other hand, the second day of the gala affair was the sangeet ceremony, which witnessed several remarkable moments. In addition to this, rumored love birds of the town Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were also seen enjoying the evening and stirring the internet with their proximity.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina enjoy Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

The second day from the three-day festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities was a visual spectacle. Several videos and pictures from the starry evening have been ruling the internet. Among others, a video surfaced on the internet that showcases the rumored lovebirds of Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as they sat together and enjoyed the sangeet ceremony.

In the video, the Jigra actor looks handsome in a black tuxedo, while his rumored beloved Khushi is sitting next to him with a blanket over her as they enjoy the magnificent evening. The two stepped into Bollywood last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and the rumors of their blossoming romance stirred since their debut release.

Take a look:

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, in an earlier interview with Times Now, Vedang addressing his dating rumors had cleared the air by stating that he is single adding he has a strong connection with Kapoor. However, the two are not seeing each other.

“Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things. I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully, that situation changes,” he had said.

The starry Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations commenced on March 1 with international pop-icon Rihanna setting the stage ablaze with her dazzling performance, followed by Diljit Dosanjh on the second day. In addition to this, Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt among others took over the dance stage and delivered electrifying performances.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Kareena Kapoor dazzles in shimmery saree, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur; Karisma is vision in white