WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali pose with Saiyami Kher as they watch Ghoomer together; R Balki joins

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Siayami Kher has been receiving a lot of praise and appreciation since its release. Fans are praising the new avatar of Abhishek as he portrayed the role of a strict cricket coach. The film's female lead Saiyami played an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman that became a successful cricketer after overcoming all the odds under the guidance of her coach. Amidst rave reviews, Ghoomer director R Balki and Saiyami Kher hosted a special screening of their film for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. The couple posed with Saiyami too.

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali pose with Saiyami Kher as they watch Ghoomer together

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar were snapped in the city on August 20 as they attended a special screening of Ghoomer hosted by R Balki and Saiyami Kher. A video posted by a paparazzo on social media shows the couple posing with Ghoomer actress Saiyami and flashing bright smiles. Director R Balki also posed for the cameras.

Sachin can be seen looking super cool in a blue floral printed T-shirt and trousers. And, his wife a printed top and jeans. While Saiyami opted for a cool look as she wore a vest and black jeans.

Have a look:

Another legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag praised Ghoomer. He tweeted, "Kal maine Ghoomer picture dekhi. Bahut achchi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki picture dekhne mein bahut anand aaya. Kyunki isme cricket to hai magar emotion bhi hai aur sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hai iska idea bhi aajayega aapko, khaaskar injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hai ye pata chal jayega."

He further added that he never listened to his coach either, but Abhishek’s acting was really captivating and convincing. Sehwag added, “Jaise Bachchan sahab ne kaha, main bhi kah raha hu, ‘I love this game’. Dher saare aansu leke jana kyunki aapko rulayegi bhi

Meanwhile, The lead cast Abhishek and Saiyami visited theaters in Mumbai recently to gauge the reactions of the viewers watching Ghoomer. They not only interacted with the audience but also signed autographs and took selfies with them. Some fans even called Abhishek a 'rockstar' and encouraged him to appear in movies more often.

Abhishek shared a video from one of these visits. Expressing his gratitude he wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

