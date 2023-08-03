VIDEO: Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira returns to Mumbai after being cleared of drug charges in UAE

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira who was arrested in April for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case has been cleared of all charges by UAE authorities. They also cleared her name from the travel blacklist and allowed her to fly back to Mumbai. The actress, seen in Bollywood movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House landed in Mumbai late Wednesday night. The joint commissioner of police confirmed the actress' arrival.

Chrisann Pereira returns to Mumbai

Mumbai Police officials who investigated the case and found out the accused who framed Chrisann said that it is a major boost to their investigation. The actress will be meeting the Mumbai police commissioner today at 11:30 am along with the crime branch team. Chrisann's brother, Kevin Pereira took to social media today to share a video that shows Chrisann walking out of the airport and hugging her family members. She couldn't control her tears as she hugged them. Uploading the video, her brother wrote, "Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back."

Take a look at Kevin's video here:

Kevin also took to his social media to upload a story and inform of the latest developments. As he confirmed Chrisann's arrival in India, he also informed that she will be meeting the Commissioner of Police today morning. He also thanked his followers for the support they showed and shared how touched he is seeing their support and love.

Take a look at Kevin's post here:

About the drug case

For the unversed, Chrisann was arrested on April 1 at the Sharjah airport after drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying. Reportedly, she was framed by Paul Anthony and his accomplice Rajesh Bhobhate and drug peddler Shanti Singh Rajput. They wanted revenge over some incident and orchestrated a fake audition in UAE and made Christina carry the trophy in which they planted drugs. The Mumbai crime branch investigated the matter and proved her innocence. Although she was granted bail in April, the UAE authorities held onto her passport. Finally, they released it and Christina traveled back to Mumbai last night.

ALSO READ: Did you know Alia Bhatt prepped with Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?