WATCH: Saif Ali Khan aces daddy duties as he picks up son Taimur from football practice

Saif Ali Khan is an actor born to popular parents. But his passion brought him to the Hindi film industry where he made his debut in the year 1993. After going through the highs and lows in his career and personal life, the actor got married for the second time to actress Kareena Kapoor back in 2012 and was blessed with two boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Recently, Saif was spotted doing his daddy duties and picking up his eldest son with Kareena, Taimur from a football practice.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his son Taimur doing his daddy duties

Be it on a family lunch or during a vacation, cinephiles and fans often stay updated about the whereabouts of their favorite celebrity, thanks to social media. Even though Saif Ali Khan isn’t officially on Instagram, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan often updates her admirers with some unseen visuals of the family. Additionally, celebs going around in the city are recorded by the paparazzi too. In a recent video going viral online, the Tanhaji actor was spotted leaving a football ground with his little boy Taimur. In the clip, the actor was seen wearing a simple maroon-colored kurta with white pajamas. His eldest son with Kareena, Taimur can be seen wearing his football gear complete with a pair of t-shirt and shorts along with long socks and football shoes. He looked drenched in sweat after all the fun he had from playing the sport.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

There’s no doubt that Saif Ali Khan can act. His impressive filmography over the years that he has worked in Bollywood is testimony to this fact. However, he has also seen success and failure in equal measures. In 2022, we saw him playing the role of an honest cop in Pushkar–Gayathri’s action-thriller film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. This year we saw him in Adipurush with actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. According to reports, he is currently filming for a Telugu language film titled Devara which is expected to release next year.

