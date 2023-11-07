WATCH: Saif Ali Khan almost falls as excited fan tries to click selfie at airport; actor maintains his cool

There have been several instances where celebrities end up finding breaches in their private space by over-excited fans. Yet stars really know well how to handle the situation but at times it gets really awkward and scary. In a recent instance, Saif Ali Khan found himself in such a situation as an enthusiastic fan attempted to take a selfie at the Mumbai Airport and the actor narrowly escaped the nasty fall.

Saif Ali Khan stumbles and narrowly avoids a fall after fan tries to take selfie

In a paparazzi video doing rounds on the internet, Saif Ali Khan is seen walking in the parking lot with his team while an over-excited fan intervened to make an attempt to click a selfie with the actor. He obliges the fan for a moment by posing and giving a thumbs up, and then continues walking. The actor was mobbed by a couple of more fans which he can be seen moving aside.

The fan again requests the actor for the selfie but is stopped by the actor’s bodyguard. Meanwhile, Saif ends up tripping over the fan’s foot, stumbles, and narrowly escapes a nasty fall as he regains his balance. The video clearly suggests the team and security people left surprised by the incident. Later, the fan was pushed aside by the security team. Even after that, the actor notably maintained his cool, greeting the fan, and made his way towards the car.

Take a look:

In the video, Saif was seen in his trademark casual outfits, a blue kurta and pajama. He paired it up with black slippers. The actor completed his look with stylish eye shades.

About Saif Ali Khan's professional front

Speaking of Saif Ali Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. He was seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

Talking about his upcoming project, the actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated Telugu film, Devara. He will be portraying the role of an antagonist in this action-packed project. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.

The PAN India film will be released in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. While the film will be released in two parts, the first installment will hit the theaters next year on April 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan is winning hearts on the Internet for THIS heartwarming reason