WATCH: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted for the first time after actor’s discharge; accompanied by tight security

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted by the paparazzi outside their home on January 26, 2025, days after the former's discharge from the hospital.
In an unfortunate incident on January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder entered his house. However, the actor was discharged after a few days and has been back home with his family. He was spotted with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time after his discharge. The couple was accompanied by tight security.
Today, January 26, 2025, the paparazzi clicked Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan outside their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. In the video, the actress was seen walking towards the entrance of the building.
The couple looked fresh in their casual looks. Kareena sported a gray sweatshirt and loose black pants. She also wore a black cap over her open hair and black sunglasses.
