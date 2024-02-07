WATCH: Saif Ali Khan dishes out major daddy goals as he drops daughter Sara Ali Khan at home

Apart from being an excellent actor, Saif Ali Khan is a fantastic father too. The Chote Nawab of Bollywood never misses a chance to spend quality time with his kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. From going out on foreign vacations to having lunch at local restaurants, Saif and his kids are often spotted together by the paps. And today again, paps spotted him with his daughter Sara.

Saif Ali Khan drops Sara Ali Khan at home

Today in the city, paparazzi spotted Saif Ali Khan as he dropped Sara Ali Khan at her home, where they shared a heartfelt hug before parting ways. Sara was casually dressed in a cozy white top and green shorts, while Saif maintained his classic style in a black t-shirt and white pajamas.

Saif who recently went through a tricep surgery was spotted with a plaster on his hand. It's truly heartwarming to witness their close father-daughter bond.

Saif Ali Khan's tricep surgery

Saif went through a tricep surgery last month after an old injury started giving him pain during the shooting. In a statement, he said, “This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern.”

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

Saif was last seen in Adipurush in which he played the role of Ravana. He is currently busy in shooting the Telugu film Devara also starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif plays a negative role in the film. He is also doing an action film with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. It will be the third collaboration of Saif and Siddharth after Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the box office hit Zara Hatka Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will be next seen in films like Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. There's also a buzz that she will be a part of Cocktail 2 along with Ananya Panday.

