WATCH: Saif Ali Khan finally gets DISCHARGED days after stabbing incident; flashes beautiful smile as he leaves in car
Days after being stabbed at his Mumbai residence, Saif Ali Khan has finally been discharged from the hospital. Check out the video.
Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.
Saif Ali Khan has finally been discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, January 21 nearly five days after he was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The actor had sustained multiple injuries during the unfortunate incident, following which he underwent surgeries at the hospital. While doctors had already confirmed that the actor is on the path to recovery, he has finally been discharged from the hospital.
In a video shared by the paps, Saif Ali Khan was spotted leaving in a car while he was captured by the paparazzi. The actor flashed wide smiles while he acknowledged the shutterbugs sitting inside the car.
Saif Ali Khan gets discharged
A report by India Today earlier in the day revealed that Dr Nitin Dange had confirmed the actor’s discharge report. Reportedly, the discharge papers were filed last night.
Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16 during an attempted robbery. Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention in an autorickshaw accompanied by son Taimur Ali Khan and one more person. The surgery included removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade from his spine.
Meanwhile, an accused from Thane was arrested by Mumbai Police from Thane on Sunday, January 19. He was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old, which Mumbai Police claimed to be a Bangladeshi on prima facie. He is said to have changed his identity to Vijay Das while illegally entering India. He is currently under police custody for 5-days.
