WATCH: Saif Ali Khan gets discharged from hospital after tricep surgery; happily poses with Kareena Kapoor

It was yesterday, on January 22 that the news of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan admitted to the Hospital in Mumbai had surfaced. According to reports, the actor had undergone a triceps surgery. The news surely left his fans worried. However, there is a sigh of relief for all the fans as the actor has now been discharged from the hospital post his medical procedures.

Saif Ali Khan gets discharged a day after being hospitalized

On Tuesday, January 23, a while back, Saif Ali Khan was papped outside the hospital after getting discharged. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the actor was seen sitting inside his white defender. The actor waved and acknowledged the shutterbugs as he waved towards them with a smile. Though the car mirrors were rolled up, one could only get a slight glimpse of the actor, enough to leave his fans assured that the actor is fine now.

The Devara actor is seen sporting a gray t-shirt with black eye shades while he was discharged from the hospital.

