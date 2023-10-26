WATCH: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan drop son Taimur off to school; star kid looks handsome in uniform

Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of the most loved star kids, Taimur is quite popular on social media. While, Kareena often shares glimpses from her daily life updates, on various occasions, the royal family gets papped in the city too. Now, a while ago, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to drop off their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan to school. The video has been ruling the internet ever since.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan drop Taimur to school

Today, on October 26, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were captured by the paparazzi. The two stepped out to drop their son, Taimur Ali Khan, to school. In the video, the proud father can be seen leading the way, followed by the mother-son duo. The trio soon sat in their car to leave.

While the actors were captured, Saif kept it casual with a navy blue short kurta, white pajamas, and black slippers. His gorgeous wife, Bebo, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt, blue rugged denim, and shoes. With immaculate makeup, the actress donned black eye shades and carried a sling bag. It goes without saying that their son, Taimur looked handsome and excited to go to school in a school uniform.

Take a look:

When Saif Ali Khan's son younger son Jeh stole the show with his antics

A couple of days back, Saif Ali Khan was spotted with both his sons, Tamiur and Jeh as he stepped into the city. However, during that time, it was actually, Saif and Kareena's little munchkin who stole all the limelight with his antics.

In the video shared, cute little Jeh was seen refusing to hold hands. At that time, the Pataudi brothers twinned in a blue check t-shirt and denim.

Have a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Talking about their work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in her OTT debut project, Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also had Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film was based on the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Furthermore, the actress will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, followed by The Crew along with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the pipeline.

The versatile actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.

