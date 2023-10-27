WATCH: Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor arrive at MAMI opening to cheer for Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 started today, October 27, and will continue till November 5. At the festival’s opening, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film The Buckingham Murders will be shown at The Grand Theater, NMACC Mumbai.

A while ago, Kareena arrived at the festival, and on the other hand, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister, Karisma Kapoor, also arrived to cheer for Bebo and her film.

Videos on Instagram show Kareena Kapoor Khan making heads turn as she arrived at the opening of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival wearing a gorgeous black dress featuring a deep V-neck. Her hair was tied in a bun, and she accessorized with pink jewelry.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor twinned in white as they arrived at the festival to cheer for Bebo and her film The Buckingham Murders. Take a look:

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also graced the opening of the festival wearing a stunning white gown. Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and others also arrived at the festival.

About The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders also premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. Hansal Mehta's directorial is jointly written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kareena also contributed as a producer for the first time.

The cast of the film also features Asheq Akhtar, Kapil Redekar, Prabhleen Sandhu, Lee Nicholas Harris, Assad Raja, Zain Hussain, Haqi Ali, Ranveer Brar, Jonathan Nyati, Ash Tandon, Adwoa Akoto, Chandu Kanuri, Rukku Nahar, Chris Wilson, Sanjeev Mehra, Keith Allen, and Daniel Eghan in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, the actress also gave a sneak peek into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra in the film. Sharing the pictures of her role, Bebo made a long post. A part of her caption read, "Jas Bhamra... Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

Meanwhile, The Buckingham Murders will be released on Netflix on November 1, 2023.

