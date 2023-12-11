WATCH: Saif Ali Khan, mom Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan spotted out and about in city

Saif Ali Khan is a man who enjoys spending his time with his family. Apart from jetting off on holidays or going on lunches with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two sons, he is also picking up his kids from school and doing his daddy duties. Recently, he was spotted with his mother, actress Sharmila Tagore, and sister, actress Soha Ali Khan in the streets of Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Soha Ali Khan papped in the city

If you’re a famous celebrity going around Mumbai, chances are you will be spotted by the enthusiastic and hard-working paparazzi. This is what happened with Saif Ali Khan. Earlier today, the actor was seen casually strolling in the streets of Mumbai with his mom Sharmila Tagore, and sister Soha Ali Khan.

Dressed in their casual best, the trio looked stylish. While the Cocktail actor wore a gray-hued plain t-shirt with blue denim and black sunnies, his mother, the Gulmohar actress looked comfortable in a stripped shirt which she paired with black denims. As for the Rang De Basanti actress, Soha was clicked in a white salwar-kameez set that had multi-colored woolen embroidery on it.

While the three celebs continued chatting and walking towards their location, they also sweetly obliged the requests of fans and the paps and posed for them. They were later spotted at an event together.

Fans react to the video of the Pataudis

On watching them together, fans were pretty delighted. One user wrote, “Sharmila Tagore is so elegant and graceful,” while another commented, “Sharmila is my eternal favvvvvvv.” A third user penned, “He's so handsome.” While many showered hearts on them, a handful of fans were in awe of Tagore and her humbleness.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

In 2022, we saw him in the action-thriller film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The following year, he arrived with the mythological action film Adipurush which was based on the epic Ramayana. Saif shared screen space with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. Currently, he’s working on his upcoming Telugu film titled Devara also starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor.

