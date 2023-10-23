WATCH: Saif Ali Khan walks hand-in-hand with son Taimur; Jeh's cute antics steal the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of two adorable sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her sons and husband on her Instagram to keep fans updated. The cutest family also gets papped often in the city together. Now, a while ago, Saif stepped out with his sons Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh, and the latter refusing to hold hands showcasing he is in such a mood is one of the cutest things on the internet.

Saif Ali Khan steps out with good boy Taimur and moody Jehangir

A video on Instagram shows Saif Ali Khan stepping out with his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in a traditional outfit on October 22. In the video, Saif can be seen holding hands with Taimur, while Jeh's cute antics stole the show as he refused to hold hands proving he is in such a mischievous mood. The brothers twinned in a blue chequered t-shirt and denim jeans. And, their father Saif wore a blue kurta and white trousers. Watch the video:

During a recent interview with ETimes, Saba Pataudi opened up about her bond with her siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan. She said that Soha and Saif Ali share similarities, while she is spiritually inclined. She continued, “My brother and I also have many common traits, as we were both regarded as the elders of the family, which meant adhering to rules was a must.”

However, among the three of them, Saba is calm and composed. Soha and her brother, on the other hand, are extroverts and mischievous in a way that "they got away with murder, being the first-born son and youngest daughter." Saba, lastly added that together, the three of them share an "exceptionally strong bond."

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

The talented actor was seen in Pushkar–Gayathri’s action-thriller film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2022. This year he featured in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan is currently filming for a Telugu-language film titled Devara which is expected to release next year.

