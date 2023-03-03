WATCH: Saif Ali Khan’s REACTION as the paparazzi follow him and Kareena Kapoor Khan to their building

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among Bollywood’s most adored couples and fans love to see pictures of the stars every time they step out together. They made a chic appearance together on Thursday night as they arrived for their close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce's birthday bash. Bebo and Saif were seen twinning in black, and they made for a stylish couple! After they returned from the bash, the paparazzi followed the couple to their building. The photographers kept clicking them even when they entered their building. While Saif usually does not react, he jokingly snapped at the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan reacts as the paparazzi follow him and Kareena Kapoor Khan to their building

The video shows Kareena holding Saif’s arm as they returned post attending Malaika’s mom Joyce’s birthday bash. Saif was seen in a black kurta paired with white pajamas, and brown leather shoes. Kareena looked glamorous in a black cutout dress, which she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe pumps, and a black clutch. The couple was followed by the paparazzi as they entered their building, and Saif reacted to it by telling the photographers, “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom).” While Saif seemed annoyed at first, he later flashed the peace sign at the paparazzi. Check out the video below.

When Saif Ali Khan opened up about the growing paparazzi culture

A few years ago, Saif Ali Khan expressed concern over the paparazzi culture. When asked if the media’s constant attention to his son Taimur Ali Khan bothers him, Saif told IANS that while it doesn’t really bother him, it would be better if it wasn’t there. “If the media likes it, people like it, I’m okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much,” he said. Saif added that on one hand, it’s nice that Taimur makes people laugh and smile, but on the other, he wonders why people are so interested or give so much attention to a little kid.

