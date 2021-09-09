WATCH: Saira Banu holds late Dilip Kumar's photo frame close in first appearance since her hospitalisation.

Saira Banu was recently admitted to a city hospital after she complained of breathing and chest pain. More than a week since her hospitalisation, Saira Banu has been discharged and is now back home. On Thursday, she made her first appearance since her hospitalisation and since her late husband Dilip Kumar's demise.

She was seen exiting a family property space with a couple of people. In the video, Saira Banu can be seen heading towards her car. However, she stops for a brief minute or two for the paparazzi. That's not all. One of them was also carrying a monochrome photo frame of the late Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu obliged the camerapersons by placing her one hand on it.

Watch the video below:

According to a report published in Indian Express, the 77-year-old actor was treated for the left ventricular failure with ischaemia. Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's family spokesperson Faisal Farooqui had earlier revealed that after the veteran actor's demise she was under a lot of stress.

"She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle," Farooqui had said.

