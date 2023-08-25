WATCH: Saiyami Kher recreates Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 handpump scene in Ghoomer style; fans call it 'epic'

Saiyami Kher is stealing the loudest cheers and whistles for her scintillating performance in her most recent outing, Ghoomer. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead along with Kher, the freshly released sports drama has taken the box office by massive storm. Directed by ace Bollywood director R Balki, the inspirational story of Ghoomer is hitting the right chords with the audience. While Ghoomer is gradually taking over the audiences, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 continues to steal thunders at the box office. Gadar 2’s fever has gripped the entire nation, and the latest one to join the fervor is none other than the Ghoomer star, Saiyami Kher! Kher, who is winning accolades for her performance in the R Balki directorial, has now shared an intriguing video, where she is seen recreating the iconic handpump scene from Sunny Deol’s Gadar in Ghoomer style.

Saiyami Kher recreates Sunny Deol’s iconic handpump scene from Gadar

Taking netizens by surprise, on Friday, Saiyami shared a video on Twitter where she paid homage to the iconic handpump scene from Gadar. In the video, Saiyami can be seen in her Ghoomer character. As the video moves forward, we see Saiyami pulling out the handpump fiercely with her one hand.

Through the video, Kher tried to shed light on the importance of women-centric films and how such films can change the course of the Hindi film industry for the better. After pulling out the hand pump and tossing it away in Ghoomer-style, Saiyami makes a powerful statement in the end. She says, “Ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko jita sakti hai."

While tweeting the video, Saiyami tagged Sunny Deol and wrote, “Thankyou @iamsunnydeol sir! Ladkiyan bhi Hindustan ko jita sakti hai. #Ghoomer.”

Sunny Deol, who is basking in the super success of Gadar 2, took to Instagram on Friday and extended his support for Ghoomer as he shared Saiyami Kher’s video on his Instagram story. Take a look:

Fans react to Saiyami Kher’s video

Saiyami Kher’s now-viral promotional video of Ghoomer with Gadar twist has left her fans and netizens mighty impressed. Reacting to Kher’s video a fan wrote, “That's great #SunnyDeol #Ghoomer”. “This is epic awesome”, commented another one. “well done saiyami kher. #Gadar & #Gadar2 carnival everywhere,” another fan commented with clapping emojis.

