WATCH: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share warm hug at Dono screening video; pose with Junaid

Dono, the much-awaited romantic drama that marks the acting debuts of Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and senior actress Poonam Dhillion's daughter Paloma Thakeria, is set to hit the theatres. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of the movie held a star-studded screening event for the movie in Mumbai.

The biggest highlight of the Dono screening event was the presence of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars, including crowd puller Salman Khan and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The Khan duo, who always shared a warm bond with each other, is now winning the internet with their lovely video from the event.

Salman Khan hugs Aamir Khan; the duo poses with Junaid

In the video which is now going viral on social media, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who met on the red carpet of the Dono screening event, are seen greeting each other with a warm hug. The Bollywood superstars were seen having a quick conversation, while Mr. Perfectionist's son Junaid Khan joined them. The Tiger 3 actor greeted the star kid with a special hug, and later, the Khan trio posed for pictures together.

Salman Khan looked handsome in a dark blue formal shirt and a pair of black trousers. He is also seen flaunting his new cropped hairdo in the video. Aamir Khan opted for a blue and white striped t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, which he paired with his signature eyeglasses. Junaid Khan, on the other hand, looks comfy in a grey formal shirt which he paired with dark grey trousers.

Have a look at Salman Khan's video with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan:

