Watch Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s UNSEEN fun moments with family in this beautiful video

Salim Khan is one of the most renowned personalities in Bollywood. He is a film producer and screenwriter and has had quite a successful career. The father of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Kahn, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the veteran star. One of the best birthday wishes have come in from his son-in-law and Alvira’s husband Atul Agnihotri. He shared a video that consists of several old pictures featuring veteran actors like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and also has some fun moments with his family. Atul Agnihotri wishes Salim Khan with a cute video

In the video with Atul Agnihotri posted, we can see several old pictures of Salim Khan. There are several pictures of Salim from his young days looking handsome. There are a couple of pictures from film sets where he is posing with stars like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, and others. Then there are some precious unseen family pictures. But what caught our attention were the pictures of his fun moments with Salman Khan. From posing with a baby Salman to playing chess with him to enjoying fishing in a lake, these pictures are too precious. Sharing this video, Atul wrote, “Happy birthday Father in law #SalimKhan.” Check out the video:

