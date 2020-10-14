WATCH: Salman Khan announces 'It's a wrap' as he completes shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The team of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally wrapped up the shoot.

After months of waiting, the team of starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has wrapped up the shoot and through a video, the superstar announced the same. To complete the remaining portions of their upcoming film, Salman Khan, , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda returned to the set after almost 7 months. They now completed their shooting amid the new normal. Salman Khan Films has posted the video on their official social media handle. In the video, the Dabangg actor can be seen coming out of a car in style on the sets of the film and announcing, “It’s a wrap for Radhe.”

In the video, Salman can be seen donning a checkered shirt and jeans. As Radhe’s entire team wraps up the shoot, Salman looks absolutely excited in the video. To raise the excitement among fans, the video ends with the text 'Coming Soon'. Salman Khan and Disha Patani were shooting a song in Aamby Valley, Lonavala. To complete the remaining patchwork, the team later shot at Mumbai’s studio. The team was supposed to shoot till the month-end, however, they have wrapped up well ahead of the scheduled time.

Take a look at the latest video here:

Earlier, the superstar had shared a picture from the sets of Radhe on his Instagram handle. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe”

Further, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020 but owing to the pandemic, it got postponed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

