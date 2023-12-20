WATCH: Salman Khan arrives in style at brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash; Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma join

Sohail Khan ringed in his birthday on December 20. As the actor turned a year older, his entire family stood next to him to wish him well. Among them was the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan who was spotted arriving at the celebration and was joined by his mother Salma Khan.

Actor Sohail Khan turned 53rd today. On his special day, all of Khan's family marked their presence including his brother, megastar Salman Khan. In a video, the actor can be seen getting out of his swanky luxury car and entering the premises. In a plain black t-shirt and burgundy-hued pants, he oozed swag.

Apart from him, their father Salim Khan, mothers Helen and Salma Khan, sister Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri also came together to celebrate Sohail's birthday. Salman’s other sister Arpita Khan also came with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and their kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

For the event, Arpita wore a black-hued, floral-printed floor-length dress. With no piece of jewelry, no makeup, and her hair left open, she came with her family. The Loveyatri actor looked stylish in a gray t-shirt and pants of the same color. Their kids also posed cutely for the camera outside the venue.

Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next movie

While he’s enjoying the success of Tiger 3, Salman will also reportedly make a cameo appearance in Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s next film titled Safar. A source close to the development told exclusively to Pinkvilla that the film is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. “The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” the source informed.

Interestingly, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will be shooting for his cameo in January. “It’s a one-day shoot for Salman and he will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan,” the source added.

