WATCH: Salman Khan arrives in style at brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash; Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma join
Salman Khan was spotted arriving to wish his brother Sohail Khan on his birthday. He was joined by Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and others.
Sohail Khan ringed in his birthday on December 20. As the actor turned a year older, his entire family stood next to him to wish him well. Among them was the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan who was spotted arriving at the celebration and was joined by his mother Salma Khan.
Salman Khan arrives to ring in brother Sohail Khan's 53rd birthday
Actor Sohail Khan turned 53rd today. On his special day, all of Khan's family marked their presence including his brother, megastar Salman Khan. In a video, the actor can be seen getting out of his swanky luxury car and entering the premises. In a plain black t-shirt and burgundy-hued pants, he oozed swag.
Take a look:
Apart from him, their father Salim Khan, mothers Helen and Salma Khan, sister Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri also came together to celebrate Sohail's birthday. Salman’s other sister Arpita Khan also came with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and their kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.
For the event, Arpita wore a black-hued, floral-printed floor-length dress. With no piece of jewelry, no makeup, and her hair left open, she came with her family. The Loveyatri actor looked stylish in a gray t-shirt and pants of the same color. Their kids also posed cutely for the camera outside the venue.
Take a look:
Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next movie
While he’s enjoying the success of Tiger 3, Salman will also reportedly make a cameo appearance in Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s next film titled Safar. A source close to the development told exclusively to Pinkvilla that the film is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. “The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” the source informed.
Interestingly, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will be shooting for his cameo in January. “It’s a one-day shoot for Salman and he will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan,” the source added.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; To shoot in January
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened