WATCH: Salman Khan brings his swag to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies screening

All eyes are currently on the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies which is backed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. The anticipation around the film increased manifold after the trailer was dropped. Ahead of its theatrical debut, a special screening was hosted for B-town biggies. A while ago, the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan was spotted entering the preview venue.

Salman Khan arrives at the screening of Laapataa Ladies

Earlier today, February 27, the team of Laapataa Ladies organized a special star-studded screening of the film in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars were seen in attendance and were later joined by Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan. In the clip, the actor is seen arriving at the venue with his entourage of bodyguards. Bringing his swag to the event, he looked dapper in his signature blue denim pants that he paired with a plain black t-shirt. Khan layered it up with a checked formal jacket and completed his outfit with black chunky boots.

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs at the special screening of Laapataa Ladies

Actor Aamir Khan posed with his ex-wife Kiran Rao at the event. As he looked dapper in an all-black attire, Rao looked ravishing in a yellow saree. Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare also arrived to support their parents. Ira wore a pretty pink saree while her husband, celebrity fitness coach Nupur donned beige pants with a blue t-shirt and sneakers.

Advertisement

They were joined by Irrfan Khan’s son and actor Babil Khan, Aamir’s 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi, filmmakers Karan Johar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, actresses Kajol and Konkona Sen Sharma and many others.

More about Laapataa Ladies

The entertaining and hard-hitting film revolves around two brides who get lost as they accidentally switch places on a train. It explores issues like feminism, woman empowerment, and the brides’ quest to rediscover themselves. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The movie that has already received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year will make its theatrical debut on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies Screening: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose together; Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, Sunny Deol and others arrive in style; WATCH