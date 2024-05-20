WATCH: Salman Khan channels inner Sultan as he playfully 'spars' with Dubai-based YouTuber; 'That hug hurt'

Salman Khan is one of the dearest celebrities in the entertainment industry. He is one such actor with whom you can playfully goof around, and he will join you with a wide smile.

Recently, Salman engaged in a fun boxing session with Dubai-based YouTuber Rashid Belhasa, also known as Moneykicks. The video received a lot of love and attention.

Salman Khan playfully boxes with YouTuber Moneykicks

On May 20, Dubai-based YouTuber Rashid Belhasa, also known as Moneykicks, shared a heartwarming video featuring himself and Salman Khan.

In the video, we see Salman channeling his inner Sultan as he playfully boxes with Rashid, and the two pretend to punch each other before ending with a warm and tight hug.

The YouTuber penned, "My older brother, I was sparring with him, you might think he was wrestling with me, but he was just hugging me but that hug hurt @beingsalmankhan #india #dubai #salmankhan"

Have a look:

Mr Belhasa's video has already exceeded more than 2.8 million views and over 160,000 likes. The post also garnered numerous comments from their fans.

One wrote, "The one with the golden heart and the elder brother of all, Salman Bhaijaan, is the heart of all." Another commented, "It's very beautiful to see both of your relationships, and I am very happy." A third comment read, "OMG, they both are looking so cute." Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they admired the video.

Salman Khan cast his vote at the Lok Sabha Election 2024

Today, on May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 took place in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Salman Khan was seen getting out of his car to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Flaunting his inked finger, the actor looks super stylish in a pale blue T-shirt, black pants, and black sunglasses. His kind gesture to an elderly person won the hearts of fans.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is titled Sikandar, and he will play the titular role in the movie.

