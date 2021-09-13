WATCH: Salman Khan dances in joy on 'Jeene Ke Hai Char Din' at the wrap up party of Tiger 3's Turkey schedule

and are in Turkey shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3. The team had left for the beautiful place last month and since then has been sharing a lot of updates. Their on going shooting pictures had also gone viral from time to time. The team has wrapped the shooting in Turkey and has celebrated the moment. A video on Twitter has been trending featuring Salman dancing on his iconic song Jeene Ke Hai Char Din.

The Twitter handle writes, “Megastar #SalmanKhan Dancing on Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song in wrap up party of #Cappadocia (turkey) schedule. #Tiger3.” In the video, the actor is seen wearing a black leather jacket and a cap. He is dancing while others clap for him. He is completely enjoying the steps. Today, in the morning he had shared a picture from Cappadocia. The actor is seen enjoying sunrise wearing a hooded jacket. It is worth mentioning here that both lead actors will be shooting for a romantic number in Cappadocia and it will be one of the costliest tracks in the series.

On the video, fans have been sharing his old videos and pictures too. This film will be the third installment of the Tiger series.

In past, Salman had shared a photo with his nephew Nirvan Khan while they were shooting in Russia for Tiger 3. Salman's unrecognisable look had left everyone excited for the film. As per reports, after completing the Turkey shoot, Salman and Katrina may head to Vienna for another schedule of shooting. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.