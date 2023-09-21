WATCH: Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat; performs aarti with Salim Khan, Alizeh, Arpita Khan during Ganesh Visarjan

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with the utmost enthusiasm. Yesterday, superstar Salman Khan was seen arriving at sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma’s residence for Ganpati darshan. Salman, his father Salim Khan, his mother Salma Khan, and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present during the Ganesh Visarjan yesterday, and videos from the visarjan have surfaced on Instagram. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also spotted dancing in the video from Ganesh Visarjan.

Salman Khan dances his heart out at Ganesh Visarjan

A video from Ganesh Visarjan has been shared by Atul Agnihotri on Instagram. It begins with Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan performing Ganesh aarti. Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Helen, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Ayat and Ahil, Alizeh Agnihotri, and others also took over the aarti ki thali. The video then shows Ayush and others taking Bappa’s idol for Visarjan. Looks like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also joined them for Ganesh Visarjan and they were seen dancing with Arpita and Ayush in the video. Salman is then seen dancing with Arpita and Ayush's daughter Ayat.

After this, Salman, his father Salim Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri were seen performing Ganesh aarti. Sohail Khan and Helen also joined. Arpita is then seen immersing Lord Ganesha's idol in the water and bidding adieu to Bappa. Iulia Vantur was also present during the visarjan. Another video that has gone viral shows Salman Khan dancing his heart out during visarjan. Check out the videos below!

For the occasion, Salman Khan wore a blue shirt with black jeans, while his sister Arpita was seen in a floral-printed ethnic dress. Ayush donned a black and white abstract print shirt with black pants. On Instagram, Ayush also shared a video of him, Arpita and Ahil performing Ganesh arti, and he wrote, “Agle baras aap jaldi aa Until next year, Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

