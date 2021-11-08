WATCH: Salman Khan gets annoyed as fan repeatedly tries to click selfie with him

Being a superstar automatically translates to endless selfies with fans and well-wishers. While celebrities agree to pictures with fans every now and then, sometimes they might simply not want to be photographed. Such an instance happened last night with none other than superstar Salman Khan. The actor seemed pretty annoyed as a fan would not give up trying to click a selfie with him, despite Salman clearly not being okay with the photograph.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, it can be seen that Salman Khan was posing for the shutterbugs when a fan came close to the actor and tried to click a selfie with him. The actor said that the paps were already clicking him with the fan, implying that there was no need for a selfie. “Le raha hain naa”, said Salman. The paparazzi present there also reassured the fan that they were clicking him with Salman Khan. However, the fan kept on trying to adjust the angle and click a picture with the actor. Salman then turned to his guard and asked him to make the fan stop. The fan finally gave up on his own accord.

Take a look:

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Salman was headed to a promotional event for his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial features Salman Khan with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. Salman will be seen essaying the role of a Sikh cop, while Aayush will be playing the role of a gangster. The actioner is slated to release on 26 November in the theatres. Salman is currently hosting popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani’s heart skips a beat as she meets Salman Khan; Check out her unmissable fangirl moment