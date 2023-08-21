WATCH: Salman Khan goes bald; Internet believes his new look is for Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar’s film

Salman Khan who is gearing up for the upcoming Tiger 3 was spotted attending a party in Mumbai on August 20. Pictures and videos of the actor are doing rounds on social media as he appeared in a new bald look at the party. Fans are already speculating that Salman's new look is for Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar’s film. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has earlier exclusively learned that KJo and Vishnu Vardhan’s next is in the front runner to be Salman’s next after Tiger 3.

Internet believes Salman Khan's new look is for Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar’s film

Pictures and videos of Salman Khan showing off his new bald look while attending a party in Mumbai sent the internet into a frenzy. A video shared on Instagram shows Salman entering a venue wearing an all-black outfit.

As soon as the pictures and videos of the actor went viral, fans started speculating that his new look is for the upcoming Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar film. One wrote, "Something big is coming?" Another commented, "Is it for Karan and Vishu's film?" "Bhai to bilkul don bhai lagta he," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heat emojis.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan has come on board to director Vishnu Vardhan’s next film to be produced by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Production.

“Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source also added, "It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one."

