WATCH: Salman Khan graces wedding festivities of choreographer Mudassar Khan, Riya Kishanchandani in style

Salman Khan, having collaborated with choreographer Mudassar Khan on multiple films, recently attended his wedding celebrations to Riya Kishanchandani.

Written by Apeksha Juneja Updated on Dec 03, 2023   |  12:16 PM IST  |  3.3K
WATCH: Salman Khan graces wedding festivities of choreographer Mudassar Khan, Riya Kishanchandani in style
WATCH: Salman Khan graces wedding festivities of Mudassar Khan-Riya Kishanchandani (Pic Courtesy: Mudassar Khan Instagram)

Salman Khan and choreographer Mudassar Khan have shared a longstanding collaboration, working together on films such as Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ready, and more. In a recent celebration, Mudassar tied the knot with Riya Kishanchandani, and Salman made a stylish entrance to grace the wedding festivities. Salman's arrival was marked by a warm hug for Mudassar, adding a special touch to the joyous occasion.

Salman Khan attends wedding celebrations of Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchandani

In a recent video captured by a guest at the wedding celebrations of Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchandani, Salman Khan was seen arriving with flair and style. Dressed in a black shirt and jeans, Salman greeted the groom, who donned a black sherwani, with a handshake and a warm smile. The Bollywood superstar then shared a warm hug with Mudassar and also embraced another guest at the party, adding a touch of warmth and camaraderie to the festivities.

Have a look!

Moved by the heartfelt gesture, Mudassar shared the video on his Instagram Stories, expressing his gratitude with the words, “The moment which will stay forever in my (red heart emoji).Thank you sir @beingsalmankhan.”

Pic Courtesy: Mudassar Khan Instagram

Mudassar Khan’s dreamy wedding pictures with Riya Kishanchandani

On Sunday, December 1, Mudassar Khan took to Instagram to share the joyous news of his wedding, accompanied by mesmerizing pictures capturing the special day. The bride and groom, adorned in white outfits, radiated happiness in the snapshots.

In a heartfelt caption, Mudassar expressed, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani. Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna.. #finallymarried #justMarried.”

ALSO READ: Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G gets married to Pranav Bagga; 4 PICS decoding couple's dreamy wedding looks

Advertisement
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja
Apeksha Juneja
Writer

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!