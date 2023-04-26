WATCH: Salman Khan happily poses with Sania Mirza's son Izhaan and sister Anam in Dubai; Fans are all heart

Tennis player Sania Mirza has often expressed her admiration for Salman Khan. During her appearance in Karan Johar's chat show, she revealed that she loves Salman and her close friend Farah Khan agreed to the same. On Tuesday, Sania's son Izhaan and her sister Anam were seen exploring Dubai. The duo got a chance to meet Salman, who is also in Dubai currently. The superstar, who is enjoying the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, jetted off to Dubai recently to celebrate Eid with his fans.

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza's son and sister

Sania's sister took to Instagram and shared an adorable collage video. It featured her and Izhaan happily posing with Salman. In the video, Salman is seen sporting a black t-shirt and jeans, and completed his look with a cool cap. He is seen holding Sania's son close while posing for the camera. Anam gave a glimpse of her and Izhaan's 24 hours in Dubai. She wrote, "POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Surprised everyone for salman khan." Another fan wrote, "Wow Salman Bhai with izzy. best boys in the world." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also featured Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to perform well at the box office.

Work front

Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The much-awaited film of 2023 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it will release on Diwali.

