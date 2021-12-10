WATCH: Salman Khan has a special moment with Saudi Royal Court Advisor in Riyadh

The largest Bollywood tour, the Da-Bangg tour has returned and this time it is bigger than ever before. Salman Khan has already reached Riyadh to kickstart the Da-Bangg season. This time, entourage and he will take center stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh, on Dec. 10. The Da-Bangg Tour, a live event featuring India's hottest celebrities, will enthrall spectators with enthralling choreography, hit songs, comedic acts, and more. Big names such as Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan, and more will be a part of this mega event,

Recently Salman Khan shared a super wholesome video with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh. Turki Alalshikh is a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court as well as the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. In the video, Salman and the royal court advisor can be seen shaking hands heartily and ending the video on a positive note by saying ‘inshallah’. The background is of a regal house, which made the video super aesthetic and beautiful. Originally, the clip was posted by Turki Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan." Bhai, being the sweetheart he is, reposted the picture with reciprocating his brother’s feelings. Along with the repost, he wrote “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik".

Check the video here:

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Da-Bangg will mark his second huge venture this year.

