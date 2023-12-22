WATCH: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; Shah Rukh Khan warmly greets Neil Nitin Mukesh

On December 21, Anand Pandit, the multifaceted force in film production, distribution, and real estate, celebrated his birthday in grand style in Mumbai. The glittering event drew Bollywood's elite, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Heartwarming inside videos capture the warmth and love as these celebrities come together, making the night truly special.

Salman Khan hugs Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

At Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Salman Khan exchanged warm hugs with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. In an inside video from the event that's making waves on social media, Big B and Abhishek stood on stage with the birthday celebrant, Pandit, while Sonu Nigam performed. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala joined them on stage for a meet and greet, leading to the touching moment. Netizens couldn't contain their excitement, and comments poured in expressing joy over the camaraderie. Users left comments like "That’s how wonderful it should be", "I want to see Shahrukh and Salman's hug!!!!" and "SK always in good relation with Big B & Abhishek."

Another video from the same event captures the exchange between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. In the footage, SRK warmly greets Neil and his wife, Rukmini, expressing friendliness and even planting a kiss on Neil's hand before making his way into the venue. The interaction was marked by genuine smiles, showcasing the evident joy of their meeting. Check it out: