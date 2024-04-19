WATCH: Salman Khan jets off from Mumbai for first time after house firing incident; nods to paps from afar

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

A shocking incident took place a few days ago when two individuals opened fire outside superstar Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. The investigation is currently underway, and the two shooters have been arrested in the case, along with another suspect who has been detained.

Today, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off from the city for the first time after the incident. The actor was also seen acknowledging the paparazzi present at the airport with a nod from afar.

Salman Khan departs from Mumbai airport surrounded by a heavy security detail

Today, on April 19, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport for the first time after the scary incident outside his Galaxy Apartments. Sporting a casual look, Salman got out of his car, wearing a black t-shirt paired with matching pants. He also donned sunglasses and was seen carrying his phone.

Salman was surrounded by heavy security, including his bodyguard Shera, as he made his way towards the entrance of the airport building. The actor was also seen greeting the paparazzi present there with a nod from afar. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch the full video here!

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan at his residence post firing incident

Recently, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan’s home in Bandra, Mumbai, following April 14’s firing incident.

In a statement to ANI, the CM said, "I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested. This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here. We will uproot all the gangs and goons. Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue. The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken."

Talking about the security of Salman and his family, Eknath Shinde continued, “I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family. It is our duty to take care of our people. I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state.”

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan will commence shooting in May; director AR Murugadoss to juggle two films?