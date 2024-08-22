WATCH: Salman Khan laughing at nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s rap in You Are Mine music video teaser is every uncle ever: ‘English me rap karta hai ye chora’

Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri's camaraderie is is too cute to miss in You Are Mine's music video.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Aug 22, 2024  |  11:47 AM IST |  246
Picture credit: Salman Khan Instagram
WATCH: Salman laughs at nephew Ayaan’s rap in You Are Mine’s teaser: ‘English me rap..’

Salman Khan left all his fans excited after he announced a new music video in collaboration with his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri. The actor revealed that the song will be titled You Are Mine. Taking to his Instagram handle now he shared a small teaser featuring him and sister Alvira’s son. Well, we bet fans cannot wait to hear their favorite star sing in a music video.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Salman Khan Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles