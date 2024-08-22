WATCH: Salman Khan laughing at nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s rap in You Are Mine music video teaser is every uncle ever: ‘English me rap karta hai ye chora’
Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri's camaraderie is is too cute to miss in You Are Mine's music video.
Salman Khan left all his fans excited after he announced a new music video in collaboration with his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri. The actor revealed that the song will be titled You Are Mine. Taking to his Instagram handle now he shared a small teaser featuring him and sister Alvira’s son. Well, we bet fans cannot wait to hear their favorite star sing in a music video.