WATCH: Salman Khan laughs out loud after fan tries to mimic Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan; calls him 'Dal fry'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Tiger 3. During the promotions of Farrey featuring Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, the superstar shared a humorous moment with a man attempting to create a reel featuring Pathaan and Tiger. Salman burst into laughter, and the video has since become popular on the internet.

Salman Khan, who is currently reveling in the success of his recent Diwali release, Tiger 3, had a fun interaction with a Shah Rukh Khan fan at an event in Mumbai. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet showing Salman and a fan creating a Pathaan-Tiger reel during the promotional event for the actor's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's movie Farrey.

In the viral video, Salman Khan is seen interacting with a fan attempting to create a reel. The fan mimics Shah Rukh Khan's voice, saying, “Pathaan aur Tiger is here.” Salman laughs uncontrollably during the first attempt, and despite the fan trying four times, Salman continues to burst into laughter. The superstar also gives a hilarious reply to him and calls him “Dal fry.” Others in the background can also be heard laughing in the video.

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan returned as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in a movie set within the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and a former ISI agent. Shridhar Raghavan has penned the screenplay with Anckur Chaudhry handling the dialogues, and the story is conceived by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi has joined the ensemble cast of Tiger 3, portraying the character Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir from War. Tiger 3 was released during Diwali on November 12.

About Farrey

Abhishek Yadav's screenplay for Farrey explores the complex realm of academic deceit, narrating the story of Niyati, a clever mind caught up in a high-stakes cheating network. The trailer, released on November 1, connected with viewers, offering a glimpse into the engaging plot. The film features a skilled cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, and Prasanna Bisht.

