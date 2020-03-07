WATCH: Salman Khan lights up the internet as he plays with niece Ayat; Arpita writes ‘We love you Mamu’

Salman Khan’s love for kids is well known as he dotes on them. Recently, Arpita Khan Sharma shared an adorable video of Mamu Salman playing with niece Ayat Sharma and it is the cutest thing you see today. Check it out.

On December 27, 2019, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their adorable daughter Ayat and managed to give the best birthday gift. Photos of Salman holding Ayat while posing with his mother Salma Khan went viral a few months back. Since then, fans wanted to see how Salman is spending time with his niece, just like he often does with Ahil Sharma. Amidst all the buzz, Arpita managed to share a treat for Salman’s fans via an adorable video of him with the little one.

On Saturday, Arpita shared an adorable video in which Salman can be seen playing with his adorable niece Ayat and it is surely going to break the internet. In the video, Ayat can be seen held by someone while Salman can be seen coddling the baby and playing with her. Seeing the cute antics of the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star, one can surely guess that he dotes on little Ayat already. Salman and Arpita’s baby girl also share the same birthday.

Though Salman has been extremely occupied with the shoot of Radhe with , we surely can see how the superstar likes to relax and chill and niece Ayat is an adorable part of it.

Check out Salman and Ayat’s adorable video:

Meanwhile, Salman is shooting for Radhe and as per reports, the Thailand shooting schedule ws put on hold owing to the Coronavirus alert across the world. Recently, Salman also shared a photo on Instagram and encouraged his fans to opt for Namastey instead of shaking hands to beat Covid-19. Aside from this, Radhe shoot is going on in full swing. Starring Salman in the lead and Disha Patani opposite him, Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

