WATCH: Salman Khan looks dapper in black as he arrives at the screening of Antim: The Final Truth

The release of Salman Khan starrer action flick Antim: The Final Truth is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Going by the same, on Thursday evening, the screening of the film was organised in the city and the entire cast and crew were seen in attendance. The lead actor of the film, Salman Khan looked dapper in black as he arrived at the screening in style.

The Dabangg star opted for a casual black shirt which was paired with denim pants. Formal shoes, perfectly gelled hair and his signature bracelet rounded off the actor’s look. The superstar took a brief moment to pose for the cameras as he arrived at the location. The other lead of the film Ayush Sharma also looked dashing in a leather jacket which he chose to wear over a plain white t-shirt. Even Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur looked ravishing in red at the screening.

Check out the photos below:

Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Mahima Makwana essaying a pivotal role. The plot of the film chronicles the fierce battle between a Sikh police officer and a notorious gangster. The story explores the adverse condition faced by farmers which leads some of them towards crime. The film is all set for a theatrical release on Friday, November 26.

