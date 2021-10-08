WATCH: Salman Khan & Lulia Vantur celebrate Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary with his brother Sajid

One of the most prolific music composers, Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid died at the age of 42 in Mumbai on June 1, 2020. To celebrate his birth anniversary, Sajid Khan along with Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur got together and cut the cake. Sajid Khan shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen singing the Happy Birthday song for Wajid along with Salman Khan. He captioned the video, “Kaise bataye Kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai WE LOVE YOU WAJID, the world loves you @beingsalmankhan #SajidWajid #Salmankhan #TaaleemMusic #HappyBirthday

In a previous chat with Midday, Sajid spoke about Salman Khan being a pillar of strength to the family. He said, “I want to thank Salman for being our pillar of strength. He always called us tigers. He still says that I have my own strengths and that I should continue doing good work. Without his support, it would have been difficult for me.” Sajid also spoke about being credited as Sajid-Wajid. He said, “Nobody can change that. In fact, I have been requesting people to address me as Sajid-Wajid. We always jammed together, and it hurts me to even think thats he is gone, but we’re fighters. I’ll always work hard to keep our name shining.”

Music director Salim Merchant spoke to PTI post Wajid’s demise and said, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

