WATCH: Salman Khan matching steps with Akshay Kumar on Main Khiladi Tu Anari remix; Fans react

Akshay Kumar is one of the talented actors in the Bollywood industry owing to his good looks and unique skills. He is quite active on social media as well and enjoys a massive fan following. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on the actor. Recently, Akshay gave a treat to his and Salman Khan’s fans as both the actors grooved to their popular Bollywood number. As soon as she shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan shared a collaborative dance video on their hit number ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ remix. In the video, the latter was seen matching his dance steps with the former and it was a treat to watch them together after such a long time. The video was captioned as ‘And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!!#Selfiee.’

Check out fans’ reaction

In no time did the fans flooded the comment section after seeing their favourite actors grooving together. A user wrote, "What a treat to watch my fav stars together", while another commented, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 coming soon.” It took the Internet back to the 2004 hilarious David Dhawan comedy film which had Akshay and Salman contesting with each other to win Priyanka Chopra's love.

About Selfiee

Talking about Selfiee, the film will release in cinemas on February 24 which is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.