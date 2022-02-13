WATCH: Salman Khan pays emotional tribute to late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, sings ‘Lag Ja Gale’

Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise sent down a wave of grief among the fans. The melody queen's health deteriorated and she passed away after being hospitalised for nearly a month. Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6. Tributes continue to pour in for Lata Mangeshkar, even a week after her demise. She was wrapped in tricolour as she was brought from her home in a long procession. The singer was cremated at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar and others paid their last respects to the singing legend.

A few minutes back, actor Salman Khan took to his social media handle and paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer. The superstar sang Lata ji’s popular song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ as he remembered the ‘Nightingale of India’. Sharing the clip, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji ….” Fans quickly noticed the tribute, and rushed to the comment section and recalled the memories.

Lata Mangeshkar touched a million lives with her iconic voice. The country lost one of the most memorable and wonderful singers, who sang over 30,000 songs in her career. The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was kept on ventilator support but taken off it when she showed signs of improvement. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated and she passed away. The film industry will always be grateful for the uncountable memories and songs that Lata Mangeshkar has left.

