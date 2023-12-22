WATCH: Salman Khan poses with fans post Anand Pandit's birthday; RESPONDS as young admirer says 'love you'
Post Anand Pandit's birthday celebration, Salman Khan graciously poses with fans. A little one declares, I love you, prompting a cheerful response from the actor. Don't miss it!
Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, stands out for his humility despite his immense fame. He consistently seizes opportunities to bring joy to his fans. In a recent instance, the actor graced the 60th birthday celebration of producer, distributor, and real estate developer Anand Pandit in Mumbai. As he bid farewell to the party, several fans approached him for pictures, and he graciously obliged, showcasing his genuine connection with his admirers.
Salman Khan graciously fulfills fans' requests for photos
A clip making the rounds on social media showcases Salman Khan leaving Anand Pandit's party and heading towards his car. A woman approached him for a photo, and he kindly agreed, receiving expressions of admiration and a gentle kiss on his hands. Noticing a group of enthusiastic kids hoping for a snapshot, Salman invited them over, capturing moments of pure happiness in front of the camera. As he made his exit, a little one shouted, I love you, Salman! The actor responded with a cheerful acknowledgment. Take a glimpse:
