WATCH: Salman Khan receives 'swag se swagat' with dhol nagada at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer Launch Event

The makers of the upcoming Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan held the trailer launch event in Mumbai today, September 21. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the event to show his support for the film. It was not a simple entry as Bollywood's Bhaijaan received a grand welcome with dhol and nagada at the trailer launch event. Apart from Salman, the film's stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Karamjit Anmol were present.

A video on Instagram shows Salman Khan arriving at the venue to attend the trailer launch event of Maujaan Hi Maujaan. He was welcomed with dhol and nagada. The actor posed for the paparazzi with style. Salman wore a pale green shirt and faded yellow jeans. Watch the video:

During the event, the paparazzi asked, "Salman Sir, ek waqt tha jab Hindi cinema ke superstars right from Dharmendra Ji, Amitabh Ji they all have worked in Punjabi films. Toh Sir Punjabi cinema doing so big can we expect you to be a part of some big films as well?"

Salman answered, "1000%. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi everything that has to be global."

Speaking about the trailer of Maujaan Hi Maujaan, is full of fun moments and brings a new journey of laughter with an interesting story of three brothers who are mute, deaf, and blind.

The story of the Punjabi film revolves around their sister Hasneen Brar, getting married to a man of her choice. But the story takes a comical turn when the groom says that his father despises disabled people.

Meanwhile, directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal, Maujaan Hi Maujaan is all set to release on October 20. Gippy Grewal's acting prowess, Karamjit Anmol's unmatched comic timing, and Binnu Dhillon's charm are expected to be a treat for audiences.

