Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Raha return to Mumbai after gracing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash

Salman Khan is back in Mumbai after the four-day cruise soiree hosted in honor of soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally concluded.

A while ago, the Tiger 3 star was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, making his way home with his entourage of security personnel and bodyguards.

Salman Khan makes a stylish return to Mumbai from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash kickstarted on May 29 and concluded on June 1. Late at night on June 2, the actor made his way home with all of his guards. He was recently spotted exiting the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

Keeping it stylish, the actor wore a white shirt paired with a gray vest and a pair of blue denim. He was also spotted wearing a cap and rushing into the front seat of his swanky luxury car. The moment the paparazzi spotted the star, they couldn’t stop shouting ‘angry young man.’ He was quick to leave the airport premises in his white vehicle.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return with daughter Raha

Among the many celebs who were posted attending the second pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, MS Dhoni and others.

Minutes ago, Alia and Ranbir flew to Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor. The Animal actor was seen carrying his daughter in his arms inside their car. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was all smiles as she enjoyed a conversation with the little one.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Nearly 800 guests onboarded a luxurious cruise from Italy to celebrate the couple. They were welcomed with a lavish lunch which was followed by a ‘Starry Night’ party. The next day, the celebs enjoyed ‘A Roman Holiday’ and took a stroll in Rome followed by the Toga Party at night.

On May 31, all of them celebrated Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday and on the concluding day, June 1, they will enjoy a masquerade party at Cannes followed by an afterparty called Pardon My French on the cruise. The couple will finally get married on July 12, 2024.

In the inside videos, Ranveer was spotted dancing with Orry to Guru Randhawa’s live music while Salman and others posed with their fans. A picture of Raha Kapoor with mommy Alia Bhatt also went viral.

